The Leasing Foundation in partnership with Alfa LGBTQ+ Community is to host a ‘Rise of Transphobia’ discussion at the Shoosmiths offices on Thursday the 29th of June, at 17:00 – 21:00 BST, to celebrate Pride Month.
Speakers George Evans, trans activist, and Jamie Thomas, Alfa LGBTQ+ Community Chair, will discuss the experiences of Trans people in the UK today.
Presentations will be followed by a Q&A in an open forum environment, allowing people to ask questions in a judgement-free environment. This event will enable LGBTQ+ & Ally employee groups across the leasing industry to network and celebrate Pride.
Details:
- Topic: The Rise of Transphobia
- Speaker: George Evans (he/him) – Trans Activist & Speaker
- MC: Jamie Thomas – Alfa LGBTQ+ Community Chair
- Location: 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ
- Nearest Tube Station: Bank
- Time: From 5:00 pm
- Presentations: From 5:30pm
- Drinks/Networking: from 6:30pm
For any questions, email inclusion@leasingfoundation.org.