The Leasing Foundation in partnership with Alfa LGBTQ+ Community is to host a ‘Rise of Transphobia’ discussion at the Shoosmiths offices on Thursday the 29th of June, at 17:00 – 21:00 BST, to celebrate Pride Month.

Speakers George Evans, trans activist, and Jamie Thomas, Alfa LGBTQ+ Community Chair, will discuss the experiences of Trans people in the UK today.

Presentations will be followed by a Q&A in an open forum environment, allowing people to ask questions in a judgement-free environment. This event will enable LGBTQ+ & Ally employee groups across the leasing industry to network and celebrate Pride.

D﻿etails:

T﻿opic : The Rise of Transphobia

: The Rise of Transphobia S﻿peaker : George Evans (he/him) – Trans Activist & Speaker

: George Evans (he/him) – Trans Activist & Speaker M﻿C : Jamie Thomas – Alfa LGBTQ+ Community Chair

: Jamie Thomas – Alfa LGBTQ+ Community Chair Location : 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ

: 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ Nearest Tube Station : Bank

: Bank Time : From 5:00 pm

: From 5:00 pm Presentations : From 5:30pm

: From 5:30pm Drinks/Networking: from 6:30pm

For any questions, email inclusion@leasingfoundation.org.

SGEF partners with Odessa for cloud software