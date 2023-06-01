Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF) has selected the Odessa Platform’s cloud software to streamline operations.

SGEF, headquartered in La Defense, France, offers financing globally, both directly and through vendor programs.

The Odessa software will be implemented starting with the UK as a first phase to a larger global project, to support SGEF’s ongoing business transformation.

With Odessa, SGEF will consolidate business teams into one system. This includes

an intelligent data core combining organisation insights to help inform decision-making;

the ability to respond quickly to evolving market conditions and go to market with a competitive edge;

streamlining the leasing lifecycle from servicing to remarketing;

the analytical foundation to ingest, process, and transform high volumes of operational activity; and

continued insight into its customer community, including omnichannel customer service.

“Technology is key in helping our customers drive outcomes with their customers. We apply the same mindset to our own technology strategy – focusing on innovative solutions that create an agile foundation for us to adapt and grow,” said Julien Devaux, COO at SGEF.

“Odessa will provide us with one, unified system for our business teams and data that we can configure to meet our needs and that will grow with us as our business continues to adapt.”

“As innovators in the industry, both SGEF and Odessa understand the value of technology in driving digital transformation as organisations adapt to keep pace in today’s dynamic environment,” said Alexandre Ellwood, SVP Business Development at Odessa.

