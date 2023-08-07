Leasepath, a provider of leasing software for equipment finance lenders, has launched two new features on its customer engagement and originations platform.

In a press release, the company said it will offer Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered software, and Microsoft Teams within the Leasepath platform.

Jeffrey Bilbrey, CEO of Leasepath, said: “The intersection of cutting-edge technology and our deep understanding of the equipment and asset finance industry allow us to deliver a truly superior and unique product to our customers.”



The integration of Microsoft Copilot allows Leasepath to use AI software in their day-to-day activities, such as automated summaries of new financing deals, quick ‘catch-ups’, or revealing customer sentiment analysis and open action items.



Sales can communicate in real-time with Credit, or Funding can collaborate with Operations with context-aware messaging.

Conversations are automatically saved in the deal and tagged in the timeline viewer. Furthermore, Copilot Conversational AI can interpret these messages with immediate analysis, summarization and action suggestions.



“Today’s announcements underscore Leasepath’s commitment to leading through innovation,” added Bilbrey. “Bringing these first-of-their-kind features to equipment finance embodies our unwavering dedication to push boundaries, equip our customers with the best tools in the industry, and ultimately drive success in an increasingly digital world.”

