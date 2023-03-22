With increasing vehicle fleet costs and additional compliance regulation, Jaama has launched a new version of its Key2 asset management software, designed for sub-100 car and commercial vehicle fleets.

Key2 QuickStart includes vehicle and driver management, accident management, risk profiling and it can also be used in conjunction with Jaama’s MyVehicle smartphone driver app.

The vehicle management functionality includes full maintenance scheduling which helps control planned maintenance and minimise downtime, full cost analysis to enable informed decisions regarding optimum replacement cycles to be made and a DVLA look up facility to check vehicle details by registration, and import them into Key2 QuickStart to avoid manual data entry.

The driver management functionality includes P11d and P46 reporting, accident management and individual risk profiling based on accidents, driver mileage history and endorsements obtained from Jaama’s driver licence checking service.

MyVehicleApp is also available. Driver checks are managed through the app as are mileage submissions. All driver submitted data is uploaded through the app direct to Key2 QuickStart. Servicing, emergency information and driver policy information is also available through the app.

Key2 QuickStart also providers:

Inclusive bi-annual software updates.

A documentation portal

Training either onsite or remotely

A Customer Experience Manager



Martin Evans, Jaama’s managing director, said: “The majority of smaller fleets either run their vehicles on excel spreadsheets […] Key2 QuickStart has been designed to automate all fleet data,”

“Our systems support companies to manage their safety and compliance challenges.”

