Specialist consulting and corporate finance firm Finativ has expanded its top team with the appointment of Richard Carter as consulting director.

The company said Carter has a strong track record of driving growth and improved business performance across a range of commercial finance sectors and geographies.

Carter was formerly CEO, Europe & Asia at Bibby Financial Services, head of asset finance at HSBC UK and European head of services, global trade and receivables finance at HSBC.

In a press release, Finative said: “Carter combines the insight gained from international general management roles with deep experience in product design, operations and sales.

“As a result, he is well suited to support clients looking to grow through the development of new product lines or through geographic expansion.

“Recent areas that he has explored include the development of a Sharia-compliant receivables fund; looking at mutual cooperation agreements to fill client segment gaps in a number of countries; and looking at supplier finance structures to address the long tail of suppliers often not reached in the financing.

“Carter’s international and trade finance know-how complement the UK market expertise of his fellow Consulting Director Jeff Longhurst, former CEO of the Asset-Backed Finance Association, to establish Finativ as a major force in the trade and receivables financing markets.”

Christian Roelofs, CEO of Finativ said, “Richard’s appointment and the combined expertise of Jeff and Richard highlight both our quality focus and trajectory to become the obvious choice for firms seeking practical guidance to grow in the commercial finance market”.