HPD Lendscape in partnership with Rabobank

HPD Lendscape, a secured finance technology vendor, has announced that Rabobank, the Netherlands’ second-largest bank, has gone live with Lendscape, its secured lending solution, according to a press release.

The business’s secured lending technology will help Rabobank streamline its lending processes and support customers while allowing the bank to strengthen customer relationships and scale its funding solutions. Functionally rich, fully customisable and built with agility in mind, the latest version of its software will allow the bank to create more personalised digital products with intuitive user experiences, the asset finance tech provider said.

Senior business analyst at HPD Lendscape, Louise Burham, put the success of the project down to an agile approach that relied on close collaboration and clear communication.

“Being agile allows us to work far more quickly and address challenges as they arise. We work on a monthly release cycle to deliver new features and enhancements to the bank rapidly. Additionally, the bank benefits from being more familiar with the product much earlier on in the project – it is a far more transparent process and positively supports change enablement,” Burham said.

HPD Lendscape CEO Kevin Day said: “Following a rigorous selection process, we are delighted with the success of the project which depended upon a collaborative approach.” Adding that the company’s technology “will not only meet both current and functional needs of the bank but simplifies processes to deliver an excellent customer experience.”

