HPD Lendscape launches new asset finance offering

HPD Lendscape, a global provider of secured finance technology, has launched Lendscape Asset Finance, which the company says will help banks and lenders streamline their administrative tasks.

Lendscape’s features include an intuitive UI, asset-level accounting, and the ability to manage all leases and loans on a single platform.

“It’s been a tough two years for asset finance, and the landscape is evolving rapidly”, says Steve Taplin, managing director at HPD Lendscape. “We’re launching Lendscape because we believe using legacy systems to address current and future challenges won’t work – the industry deserves a modern solution built for the times.”

Lendscape’s technology allows lenders to update workflows and accelerate their digitalisation plans regardless of existing infrastructure or data formats. The solution’s API-first design provides the flexibility and scalability to realise lenders’ growth ambitions.

Taplin continues, “Lendscape was built with the needs of our clients and their customers in mind, to make asset finance simpler, smarter and easier. We’ve combined decades of industry expertise with new technologies and Design Thinking to deliver a truly modern asset finance system; one that will enable lenders to move beyond the constraints of legacy systems, improve productivity and win customer trust and loyalty.”

Compass Business Finance will be the first client to use the technology. Director Mark Nelson states, “The move to Lendscape is part of our commitment to innovation and customer-led growth. The HPD Lendscape team worked with us in an agile, collaborative way from the start to ensure that the solution would support our teams in providing exceptional customer service, with the flexibility and scale to meet the future needs of our growing business. We look forward to leveraging Lendscape to deliver the best possible experience for our teams and customers.”

