Hickman Shearer, a UK-based provider of asset valuation and asset management services, is to host a discussion on the effect of decarbonisation on machinery and equipment funding at the MINI Factory in Oxford on 20 October.

Tim Chapman, Director of Hickman Shearer, said the free inaugural event is targeted at those operating in the leasing and finance sectors “who want to know and understand more about how the industry needs to respond to the sustainability conundrum.”

Organisers said the event will bring together industry experts including commercial vehicle specialists and asset managers as well as offer networking opportunities and a personalised tour of the MINI Factory.

The speaker sessions will include:

Tim Campbell of the Campbells Consultancy who are helping light and heavy commercial vehicle fleets make the transition from diesel to electric/hydrogen fuel cell. Cambell will offer insights to those wishing to evaluate how to make the switch to electric vehicles as a major step towards zero emissions.

James Wallace of Elysia Battery Intelligence from WAE Technologies. WAE Technologies is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing batteries for the mass automotive, e-mobility and stationary energy storage markets. Wallace will be sharing how battery software will give OEMs, fleet operators and battery asset financiers access to insights to enhance life, safety and performance during the battery lifecycle.

Tim Chapman from Hickman Shearer, who leads the asset management service and has an MSc in Sustainable Design, will be outlining the perils of stranded assets and how to address their impairment while minimising their impact on the balance sheet value and profitability.

Tim Howard, Managing Director of Hickman Shearer, said: This first event will tackle a topic which is paramount to many of the conversations we are having at the moment with our customers. It will combine both industry experts with our own expertise and extensive experience.”

To join the event or for more information please contact rblake@hickman-shearer.co.uk