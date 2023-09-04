DF Capital, a specialist bank supporting dealers, manufacturers and personal savings customers, has appointed Goi Ashmore as its new chief risk officer (CRO).

Ashmore will replace Tomas Oliveira da Silva, who has decided to relocate back to Portugal after four years of exceptional service to the company.

With an extensive background in risk management and a deep understanding of both the financial services sector and small/medium-sized businesses, Ashmore brings over 30 years of experience and expertise to his new role at DF Capital. As a highly strategic and analytical leader, he will play a pivotal role in safeguarding and enhancing the company’s risk management framework.

Gio Ashmore (above) joins from Metro Bank where he held the position of prudential risk director. He also previously worked at Bank North as both treasurer and chief risk officer; playing a key role as part of the firm’s executive team in securing its banking licence.

As chief risk officer, Ashmore will be responsible for DF Capital’s enterprise-wide risk management policies. He will collaborate across departments to identify and assess potential risks, implement effective risk mitigation strategies and continue to promote a culture of effective risk management throughout the organisation.

Goi Ashmore said: “I am thrilled to join a firm that has such an effective and embedded risk culture. I look forward to building on the strong foundations that Tomas has created for us to ensure we continue to effectively manage risks, whilst providing a high-quality experience for customers.”

“We are delighted to welcome Goi as our new chief risk officer,” commented Carl D’Ammassa, CEO at DF Capital. “His extensive 1st and 2nd line risk management experience – built over three decades in both small and large financial services institutions – make him an ideal fit for where we are on our journey.

“Goi brings valuable insights and strategic direction to the function and will build on our strong existing risk and control foundations. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Tomas for his outstanding contribution to the firm over the past four years. I wish him the best of luck as he embarks on his new chapter back in Portugal.”

