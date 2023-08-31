InterBay Asset Finance, the asset finance division of OSB Group, is celebrating its fifth year in operation this week as a provider of hire purchase, finance leasing, and refinance solutions across the UK.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our fifth anniversary,” said Paul Fazakerley, Managing Director of InterBay Asset Finance. “It has been an incredible journey, and we want to thank all our brokers, customers, staff, and stakeholders who have supported us along the way.”

“Our goal is always to provide our customers with the best possible service,” said Fazakerley. “We look forward to continuing that tradition in the years ahead.”