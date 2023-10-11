AFPA Trust is to host its annual 2023 Christmas drinks and networking event at a private members club based in a historic Georgian townhouse in Marylebone, London, on 5 December.
AFPA, a charity for the UK asset finance and leasing industry, will host the event at House 21 Lounge and Bar, nestled within Home House, a private members club.
“Experience the perfect blend of 18th-century Georgian elegance and 21st-century style as you step back in time to an era of extravagance and hedonistic parties. House 21, inspired by the legendary Countess of Home, promises an unforgettable afternoon that transcends time and tradition,” Home House says on its website.
This event is about celebration and giving back, with all funds raised on the day going to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, said Aysha Ellis-Aziz, deputy chairwoman of APFA Trust and head of marketing and events at NETSOL.
DATE: December 5, 2023
TIME: 12:30 – 17:00
VENUE: Home House, 20 Portman Square, London
DRESS CODE: Smart-casual
