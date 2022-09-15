Finativ hires two consulting directors to boost consulting business

Finativ consulting directors Mark Stoddart and Kevin Davies (Left to Right). Credit: Finativ.

Finativ, a newly minted UK-based consulting and advisory service, has appointed Kevin Davies and Mark Stoddart as consulting directors.

The company, which opened for business in May this year, aims to bolster its data strategy and process improvement practices through these new hires.

Finativ offers consultancy services for companies operating in the asset, motor and invoice finance sectors.

Davies has more than two decades of experience in offering data strategy consultancy and has held global and European leadership roles.

He specialises in offering complex data strategy projects for automotive manufacturers.

Davies also has experience in data strategy and architecture, data visualisation, dashboards, and reporting.

Stoddart, who has extensive experience in large project implementation and business analysis, is joining Finativ from GrowCap, where he was practice leader for process transformation.

Previously, Stoddart also held the position of head of professional services programmes & implementation, large enterprise operations at Xerox Europe.

He will offer Finativ’s clients consultancy in the areas of process improvement, design of new operating models, ISO accreditation as well the adoption of new technologies.

Finativ CEO Christian Roelofs commented: “With ever-increasing pressure on performance, productivity and maximising available resources, developing an effective data strategy and improving existing processes are essential and low risk approaches that too often fall below the radar for finance companies.

“With Kevin and Mark in the team, we’re in a great position to help clients realise those benefits.” The company in its press statement noted that it plans to hire more people in the near future as part of its growth plans.