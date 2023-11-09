As part of the company’s drive to support finance companies and technology providers through all phases of the economic cycle, consulting firm Finativ is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Ikonomides in the role of Consulting Director.
Spanning business leadership, technology development, consulting and a long history in operational outsourcing, Ikonomides brings over 25 years of financial services experience, delivering client-focused solutions for major companies in asset, consumer PoS and wholesale funding.
Previous roles include Managing Director of Banking Works, COO of QV Systems and Head of Business Improvement at Time Finance plc.
Ikonomides has many years of hands-on experience building service propositions and related product developments. These have featured technology platforms and integrated 3rd party solutions, infrastructure and hosting, payments and disbursements, financial operations, support desk, customer service, collections, QA/Compliance oversight, data and reporting. She has implemented and led ISO27001 and the supporting InfoSec regime, achieved a Fitch ABPS -2 Rating and is experienced in the selection and implementation of various workforce solutions across HR, Project Management, Risk & Compliance, Contact Centre, Finance and ITSM.
Her professional services experience includes Audit and Due Diligence, in support of wholesale credit facilities and both portfolio and business acquisitions.
Drawing on her deep experience, as part of the Finativ team Ikonomides will focus on various areas of activity including operational reviews, process design and improvement, system and standards implementations, support for portfolio outsourcing, due diligence and business integration services.
Finativ CEO Christian Roelofs commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Louise into the team. She combines deep operational know-how with a sharp technology brain and the desire to deliver the best possible results for clients. As well as strengthening our consulting activities, her knowledge of outsourcing and operational due diligence adds further strength to our transactional advisory business”.