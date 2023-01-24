Renaissance Asset Finance (Raf), the asset finance subsidiary of Arbuthnot Latham, has appointed Jamie Chaplin as sales director.

Chaplin joins RAF with almost two decades of experience in asset finance. Before joining RAF, Chaplin was with Metro Bank‘s asset finance division for almost eight years, where he held the roles of sales director and, before that, head of broker relationships.

He has also worked at Azule Finance, Private & Commercial Finance Group PLC, Siemens Financial Services, and Barclays Bank – where he started in personal banking.

In his role at RAF, Chaplin will lead the business development team consisting of nationwide relationship managers and support personnel.

Jamie Chaplin said: “I am delighted to join Renaissance Asset Finance, a business which has a unique history – formerly being a broker, now a lender and a growing part of an almost 200-year-old private and commercial bank. I look forward to leading an experienced team, joining the senior leadership team, and supporting the growth of the subsidiary business of Arbuthnot Latham.”

Mark Lester, managing director of Renaissance Asset Finance, said: “Jamie has years of experience in asset finance and banking, where he has proven expertise in driving business growth and team development. I look forward to seeing the business develop under Jamie’s leadership.”

