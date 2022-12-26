Renaissance Asset Finance senior relationship manager Chris Davies. Renaissance Asset Finance.

Renaissance Asset Finance (RAF), a part of private commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham, has appointed Chris Davies as the senior relationship manager to enhance its wider business development capabilities.

Davies has over 12 years of experience in the asset finance industry.

He has worked as a broker and relationship manager, respectively, at Associated Commercial Finance and Lombard Business Finance offering vehicle management services for high-net-worth individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

At RAF, Davies, who is also a former Royal Marine Commando, will oversee fostering broker partnerships across the Southwest of England and Wales.

Additionally, he will collaborate closely with staff members in Arbuthnot Latham’s regional offices in Exeter and Bristol, enhancing the bank’s capacity to offer a variety of services to its clients.

Commenting on his new role, Davies said: “I am delighted to join RAF, a business that has performed strongly in the asset finance sector in recent years. I am looking forward to bringing the broad palette of services offered under the Arbuthnot Latham private and commercial banking group to my region.”

RAF specialises in providing funding facilities, both directly and via brokers, to SMEs and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

In September this year, the firm launched a commercial loan offering aimed at supporting medical professionals including doctors, surgeons, dental practices and dentists and veterinarians among others.

It can be used by clients to finance office and surgery fit-outs, software systems for practice management and custom equipment such as specialist medical cabinets.