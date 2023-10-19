Alfa launches Alfa Start, the preconfigured software platform, for US equipment finance organisations of all sizes.
Through a predefined configuration and process catalogue, Alfa Start allows US equipment finance providers to take full advantage of the Alfa Systems platform, delivered at an entry-level cost.
Built on Alfa’s experience supporting the top providers of equipment finance in the US, Alfa Start delivers business processes, required by operations of all sizes.
More than 30 back-office business processes are configured across a standard product set, each supported by predefined workflows, business rules, document generation and user roles.
Operational processes are backed by business-ready core configuration, incorporating behaviour for companies, products, fees and billing, contract and asset settings.
A suite of out-of-the-box integrations, including sales tax and payments, enables trouble-free assimilation into existing technology landscapes, alongside rapid deployment of integrations with current systems.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Alfa Start customers benefit from the always-on Alfa Cloud Software-as-a-Service solution, with proactively managed infrastructure, enabling test environments to be provisioned from day one.
Alfa Start can be deployed as-is or modified to suit customer needs; the fewer changes are made, the faster the delivery – offering equipment finance operations a powerful project accelerator, maximising value and minimising risk.
Emily Hammond, Alfa’s Head of Product, said:
“By choosing a preconfigured instance of Alfa Systems with business-ready core configuration, US equipment finance providers can be live in production with their new Alfa Start platform in as little as 24 weeks, quickly leveraging the proven functionality and performance for which Alfa Systems has become renowned.”
Alfa has aimed to empower providers of equipment finance since 1990, with Alfa Systems established as the industry’s leading software solution. The variability and complexity associated with equipment finance make Alfa Systems, and Alfa Start the ideal fit.
Alfa Start is also available as a customised platform for UK Equipment and US Automotive finance providers.