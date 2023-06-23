Vendor finance company DLL has agreed on a partnership to finance supply chain, logistics and automation equipment to real estate advisor JLL, according to a press release.

The agreement aids JLL’s work with Miebach Consulting, a consultant business in supply chain and material flow engineering.

Guy Gueirard, head of JLL Supply Chain & Logistics Services, said: “I’m delighted to announce the agreement with DLL, which will enable our logistics and warehousing clients to access funding for the machinery and installations needed to make their operations successful.

“Together with Miebach and DLL, our end-to-end offering means we can support clients in finding the right location for their operations, securing grants and incentives, planning their production and logistics set-up, and funding all machinery to equip their facilities.”

Marco Wagner, global head of Intralogistics at DLL, added: “A key component for successful supply chains and logistics operations is to have the most beneficial technology and equipment.

“Funding intralogistics and automation projects is a core element for businesses and we’re confident that in working together with JLL, clients will benefit from a seamless and integrated offering giving them access to the funding for equipment, technology, and software to enable efficient and cost-effective business operations.”

Peter Hunt joins ConnectedFi as non-executive chairman