DF Capital, a commercial lending bank for dealers and manufacturers, announced the appointment of Garry Frew as chief commercial officer.

In his new role, Frew will report to CEO Carl D’Ammassa and will lead the bank’s commercial lending function. He will be responsible for strategy and growth initiatives.

Frew joins DF Capital from Wells Fargo, where he spent 17 years in a number of senior roles in the US and Europe. For the past six years, he was vice president for strategic relations in the commercial distribution finance business.

Frew brings extensive experience in inventory and distribution finance, as well as financial analysis and business acquisition.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Garry to DF Capital and to the leadership team,” said Carl D’Ammassa, CEO of DF Capital.

“His deep knowledge of our lending products, sectors and customers, as well as his proven track record of career success make him the perfect fit for this role.

“I am confident that he will play a significant role, building on our amazing achievements to date, in helping us further scale the bank, whilst putting our customer needs first and acting sustainably.”

Frew said: “I’m excited to join DF Capital’s journey and build on the successes the team has achieved to date.

“I am excited to work with Carl and the rest of the team – we have a bright future ahead and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Gateway2Lease partners with Leaselink