Leasing broker, Gateway2Lease has selected Ebbon Automotive’s e-procurement platform, Leaselink, with its back office system to handle all new vehicle orders and deliveries.

The leasing broker, which supplies around 4,500 new cars a year for a variety of different manufacturers, elected to use Leaselink to automate its business and give them more direct communication with supplying vehicle manufacturers.

Director Rob Marshall said: “One of the main manufacturers we work with mandated the use of Leaselink for all new vehicle orders. We then decided to take that a step further and extend it across all makes that we work with, covering all new vehicles.

“We wanted to fully capitalise upon its benefits, continuing to automate as much of our business as possible, and fully integrating Leaselink with our back office system gave us the best option to achieve that.”

The impetus has been largely fuelled by several vehicle manufacturers, most notably BMW, Toyota GB and Volvo Car UK, mandating the use of Leaselink for all leasing brokers they work with.

Claire Hughes, Ebbon Automotive’s head of commercial partnerships, said:

“Leaselink delivers a number of benefits to brokers, including greater visibility of the whereabouts of new vehicles within the supply pipeline thanks to a direct feed from the OEM’s, allowing brokers to provide accurate information to their end customers.

“Delivery is also paperless as the overwhelming majority of supplying dealers using Leaselink also utilise our market-leading collection and delivery solution, moDel, which increases transparency and removes all paper from the system.”

The Ebbon Automotive business area within the Ebbon Group comprises Leaselink, moDel and Stockviewer, the campaign management solution.

