Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Print team has provided funding for Bristol Labels to purchase a new Edale FL1 Prime flexo label press as the firm progresses with its plans to expand to food and drink.

Based in Bristol and founded in 2004, Bristol Labels is a producer of self-adhesive label printers in the UK.

The FL1 PRIME flexographic label press six-colour 350mm UV press comes equipped with a screen module and camera-based EZ-Reg registration system, which autonomously sets controls in X and Y.

Matt Brown, area sales manager at Close Brothers Asset Finance Finance’s Print division, said: “We are actively looking to fund businesses in the labels and packaging sector and are delighted to have worked with Ben and his team at Bristol Labels to structure a Hire Purchase deal that suited their needs.

“This new press will set them up to target expansion of their flexo printing activity and I’m really looking forward to being part of their journey.”

Ben Stokes, managing director at Bristol Labels, added: “The new press opens up the flexo market for us and I expect it to double our turnover within 18 months because the capacity on the press makes it feasible.

“There are many food and drink manufacturers in the South West and the Edale press means we can have conversations that we previously weren’t able to have.”

