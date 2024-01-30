In a move towards addressing the climate crisis, CHG-MERIDIAN, a German-based provider of technology solutions and finance for the IT, Healthcare, and Industrial sectors, has pledged to establish comprehensive short-term emissions reduction targets across its operations.
This commitment aligns with the latest climate science geared to combat climate change.
The commitment comes as part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaborative effort involving renowned environmental entities such as the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), UN Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Launched in 2015, the SBTi aims to guide companies in setting emissions reduction targets following prevailing climate science and the objectives of the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
In a statement, CHG-MERIDIAN said it views this initiative as a crucial step in further enhancing its commitment to sustainable practices. The company has already implemented significant measures, including the calculation of emissions from 2020, targeting a 25% reduction in emissions per employee by 2025, and the adoption of emission-saving measures such as the incorporation of electric vehicles.
Mathias Wagner (pictured), CEO of CHG-MERIDIAN, highlighted the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship, stating: “We take our responsibility to protect the environment and conserve resources very seriously. Sustainability has evolved from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘license to operate’ that more and more customers are demanding”.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The SBTi Commitment Letter signed by CHG-MERIDIAN signifies a commitment to intensifying efforts in corporate climate management. Over the next 24 months, the company will develop specific near-term reduction targets that adhere to the stringent criteria defined by SBTi. These targets will undergo validation by SBTi, ensuring compliance with the outlined criteria.
Subsequently, CHG-MERIDIAN will provide annual reports on company-wide emissions and the progress made towards its validated targets.
As the global community grapples with the imperative to limit temperature rise and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, CHG-MERIDIAN’s proactive involvement in the SBTi initiative underscores the critical role of businesses in addressing the climate emergency.
Asset finance banks shun SBTi climate verification