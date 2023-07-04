The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has appointed Karen Page, managing director of Caterpillar Financial Services, to the FLA Board.

Karen Page has a two-decade-long history with Caterpillar FS and joined the company’s Solihull operation in 2018 after holding a number of roles in the US.

She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, Nashville, Tennessee.

She brings the FLA Board membership to 17 and joins Rebecca McNeil (Chair), Debbie Burton, Helen Lumb and Tabitha Brace as its fifth female member.

Stephen Haddrill, Director General of the FLA, said: “I am delighted that Karen has joined us. Her sector expertise will further strengthen the FLA’s insights across the full breadth of the industry.”

FLA board

Rebecca McNeil, Chair (CEO, Close Brothers Retail)

Stephen Haddrill, Board Director (Director General, FLA)

Debbie Burton, Board Director (CEO, Central Trust Limited)

David Carson, Board Director (Director of Legal & Regulatory Affairs, BNP Paribas Personal Finance)

Alex Hughes, Board Director (MD, CA Auto Finance UK Ltd)

John Phillipou, Board Director (MD, SME Lending Paragon Asset Finance)

Ian Isaac, Board Director (MD, Lombard NatWest Group)

Richard Jones, Board Director (MD, MotoNovo Finance)

James McGee, Board Director (MD, Northridge Finance)

Mike Randall, Board Director (CEO, Simply Asset Finance)

Paul Went, Board Director (MD, Consumer, Shawbrook Bank Limited)

Helen Lumb, Board Director (CFO, Shire Leasing Plc)

Tim Smith, Board Director (Head of Black Horse Distribution, Black Horse Ltd)

Luke Enock, Board Director (CEO, Oakbrook Finance)

Tabitha Brace, Board Director (Senior VP, VFS Region Europe South & West, Volvo Financial Services)

Graham Wheeler, Board Director (CEO, Advantage Finance)