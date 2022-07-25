Capitas founder takes on Swiss Epic cycle challenge for charity

An epic five-day mountain bike cross-country endurance challenge awaits the founder of a leading specialist in financing energy solutions as he raises funds for spinal cord research.

Jeremy Hartill of Capitas Finance will cycle alongside race partner Ian Lees in this year’s SPAR Swiss Epic – classified S2 (stage class 2) by the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) – in the Grand Masters category.

The SPAR Swiss Epic is part of the Epic Series, a global portfolio of best-in-class mountain bike stage races, which also include the well-known Cape Epic in South Africa. Teams – comprised of top professionals and ambitious amateurs – challenge themselves on the world-famous trails in Graubünden. This year’s edition leads from Arosa via Laax to Davos. In the process, the teams will cover 363 kilometres and climb 11,650 meters in altitude before reaching the finish in Davos. It is a unique test of endurance, resolve and skill.

Jeremy and Ian will be racing in support of Jeremy’s chosen charity: Wings for Life, a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation. The driving forces behind Wings for Life are the two-time motocross world champion Heinz Kinigadner and the founder of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz. It funds world-class research and clinical trials aimed at finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. To date, the charity has funding 170 projects around the world.

Jeremy was inspired to support the charity as Capitas Finance’s Non-Executive Chairman Philip White is Patron of the charity. The pair have been friends and work colleagues for over 30 years.

Philip suffered a spinal cord injury following an accident at home in January 2019. It left him with a broken C5 vertebrae and damage to his spinal cord. His injury was rated as ASIA Grade A – Complete, which signifies the complete absence of all motor and sensory functions.

Of his forthcoming fundraising efforts Jeremy says: “Ian and I were racing in the Swiss Epic long before we reflected and made the decision to race not just for ourselves but for Wings for Life and raise awareness and funds at the same time. This is a cause close to my heart. It’s to support a true friend’s ultimate goal – to walk again. There’s an old saying; “the efforts of one person can’t move mountains. It’s the strength of us all working together that makes a change.”

Philip comments: “I remember Jez being one of the early adopters of MTB XC racing back in the 1990s – single track racing is not for the faint-hearted. I’m delighted he has chosen to raise funds for Wings for Life in doing this race. The progress that has been made in spinal cord injury research and treatment over the last five years has been greater than in the previous 25 years. The funds raised through his participation in this gruelling challenge will help fund further projects around the world and I wish him the very best of luck in his fundraising efforts.”

To support Wings for Life through Jeremey’s SPAR Swiss Epic click here. 100% of all donations will go towards funding cutting-edge spinal cord research projects to help find a cure for spinal cord injury.

