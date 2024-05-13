DLL HQ: Credit: DLL

DLL, a global provider of asset-based financial solutions, announced a net profit of €438 million for 2023, indicating a significant 27.7% increase compared to the previous year.

This growth is noteworthy, especially considering the divestment of DLL’s Russian operations, which impacted the 2022 results. In December 2022, the Kremlin implemented fresh regulations mandating that companies wishing to exit Russia must undergo asset valuation by the government and sell at a 50% discount. Under President Vladimir Putin’s administration, Russia heightened oversight over divestment activities with businesses obligated to carry out these transactions using Russian rubles.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Furthermore, DLL‘s portfolio balance expanded by 9.2% year-on-year, reaching €44.3 billion, underscoring the company’s ability to maintain a robust asset base despite challenges. Despite external pressures, DLL’s underlying financial performance remained positive, with net income totalling €1.8 billion, reflecting a 3.5% increase over 2022.

Mike Janse, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer, at DLL said: “In 2023, business was impacted by continued geopolitical challenges, macroeconomic instability, a scarce labour market and significant increases in market interest rates.” 

Grégory Raison, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We posted a strong net profit, thanks to our portfolio growing and net income rising. All of our regions and global business units grew their portfolio relative to 2022.” 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.