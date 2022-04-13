Canada’s Leasepath in tie-up with UK’s ConnectedFi

Microsoft's Power Platform to play a key role

Leasepath, a Canada-based host of cloud-enabled software for providers of equipment and asset finance has unveiled a partnership with ConnectedFi in the UK, a supplier of deal flow software for equipment finance brokers.

ConnectedFi, based in the UK, describes its proposition as providing a platform for brokers to distribute business, along with documentation and underwriting data, to UK funding sources for immediate processing, giving funders more information with less time and effort.

Meanwhile, Leasepath says brokers on its system can use the origination platform’s tools to automatically identify the best funding fit for a deal and digitally capture all necessary paperwork. Through the new partnership, Leasepath said, brokers can disseminate everything digitally to any funding source partnered with ConnectedFi.

Combined with Leasepath’s origination and customer engagement platform for asset finance, “deals can be exchanged in their entireties between parties seamlessly and with no wasted efforts,” Leaseplan said.

A key part of the union between the two tech companies is Microsoft’s Power Platform. With its highly configurable architecture, integrations that once took years can be added in much shorter time frames and with less effort and cost.

“ConnectedFi is excited to work with the Leasepath platform and the impressive team driving it,” said ConnectedFi CEO Kaushik Chakravarti.

“ConnectedFi is meeting a major need with an innovative approach in equipment finance, and they fit perfectly within the framework of the Intelligent Workplace,” said Jeffrey Bilbrey, Leasepath CEO.

“Thanks to the incredible cloud-first technology provided by the Microsoft Power Platform combined with Leasepath’s industry and technology expertise, we can seamlessly integrate with forward-thinking companies like ConnectedFi to offer enhanced digital experiences to our customers,” Bibrey said.

