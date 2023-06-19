Cambridge & Counties Bank has achieved B Corp Certification, an independent assessment that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency. The assessment is run by B Lab UK, a non-profit network.

In order to be certified, a company must demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing an in-depth risk review.

Cambridge & Counties Bank itself scored 92.8, outperforming the banking sector on its impact on the environment, customers, and people.

As a Certified B Corporation, Cambridge & Counties Bank has adopted specific wording into its Articles of Association to reflect a commitment to creating a material impact on society and the environment, and to consider the impact of its decisions on all of its stakeholders, including employees and suppliers.

B Corp Certification status supports the bank’s long-established ESG programme. For the third year running in 2022, it was independently accredited as Carbon Neutral Plus.

It also met a pledge to increase women in senior management, with 32% female representation at the end of 2022 and a target of 40% by 2025.

Donald Kerr, CEO at Cambridge & Counties Bank said: “As a B Corp, we’re counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

“We see it as recognition of who we are and what we have strived to achieve as a bank supporting the UK SME sector, and that as we grow, we do so in a way that is sustainable and has a positive impact on the world around us.”

Nominations open for the Leasing Foundation 30 under 30