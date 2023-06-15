Nominations are now open for the Leasing Foundation’s annual list of 30 high-performing young professionals in the asset finance industry.

Now in its third year, the 30 under 30 initiative aims to recognise individuals’ exceptional talent, showcase their achievements, and reward their passion, creativity, and brilliance.

This year again sponsored by Acquis, the Leasing Foundation ‘30 Under 30’ celebrates the most outstanding young leaders in our industry.

Criteria and dates

Entry is open to any UK-based asset finance or leasing professional, aged 29 or younger on 30 September 2023, working for either a lender or a service provider. Candidates can either nominate themselves or be nominated

Entrants or their nominators should write a one or two-page submission demonstrating at least two of the following points:

Overall performance within their role

Tangible examples of coaching or inspiring other young people within the business

Driver of change or transformation within their business

Champions of D&I within their business

Involvement in the promotion of the industry outside of their day job

Charitable activity

Deadline: Friday 15 September 2023

All entries plus a headshot (and name and company) should be sent to hello@leasingfoundation.org.

A judging panel of independent industry experts will decide who makes the cut. The list will be released and showcased at industry events during Q4 2023

Nathan Mollett, chair of the Leasing Foundation and head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, said: “Since 2021, we have been unveiling a list of 30 asset finance professionals under 30 who have demonstrated exceptional tenacity, talent, and a proven trajectory in the sector.

“These individuals pave the way to success in our industry, break down barriers, demonstrate passion and skill, and ultimately push the industry forward. They are the rising stars of tomorrow and should be celebrated! If you or someone you know should be on the list, please do let us know!”

The Leasing Foundation 30 under 30 will be published annually.

