Emmanuelle Bury, currently Chief Compliance Officer for BNP Paribas Americas, is to take charge of the BNP Paribas London branch as UK Country Head from 1 March 2023.

She will succeed Anne Marie Verstraeten who will become Vice Chairwoman of BNP Paribas UK, reporting to Alain Papiasse, Chairman of BNP Paribas CIB and of BNP Paribas UK.

“I would like to warmly thank Anne Marie for her leadership, the team spirit she demonstrated, developing synergies across CIB, CPBS and IPS, and for helping us structuring the UK platform. I am delighted that Anne Marie will continue to support our ongoing development in the UK. I am very pleased to welcome Emmanuelle Bury as our new UK Country Head. Thanks to her broad experience across the BNP Paribas Group, in various businesses, functions and geographies, I am confident that Emmanuelle has all what it takes to further build out our UK activities and reinforce our set-up.” said Yann Gérardin, Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of BNP Paribas CIB.

“Over the past 6 years, Anne Marie and her teams have made significant inroads in the UK market across our UK businesses and succeeded in elevating the brand of BNP Paribas, now the number one eurozone bank in the UK. I am very glad to have her with us as Vice Chairwoman of BNP Paribas UK to support our ongoing development in the UK. Emmanuelle comes to the UK with deep knowledge of the Group and of the requirements for international institutions. I am convinced that in her new role, Emmanuelle will build on our success and further develop the Group in the country at the service of our clients.” said Alain Papiasse, Chairman of BNP Paribas CIB and of BNP Paribas UK.

The appointment of the head of the London Branch is subject to regulatory approval.

Emmanuelle Bury will be a member of the BNP Paribas CIB Board. Her replacement will be announced at a later stage.

Who is Emmanuelle Bury?

Emmanuelle’s early career is in European investment banking, working in corporate and institutional coverage and corporate finance for 15 years.

Following the financial crisis, Bury joined BNP Paribas’ Global Treasury department as COO to lead the transformation of liquidity management under new regulations.

In 2018, she joined the US platform in a newly created position to set up a strong conduct & control culture in the business, before moving into compliance.

She participates in the NY FED Education and Industry Forum on Financial Services Culture and is a board member of Arval Service Lease. Emmanuelle is Canadian, Belgian and French. She graduated from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and from the College of Europe in Economics.

