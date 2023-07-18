Invoice finance provider Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Gayle Robertson as business development manager of its Scottish division.

With almost two decades of experience in banking and commercial finance, Robertson joins from Lloyds Banking Group where she spent 19 years supporting SMEs in both operational and sales roles. Her most recent role with the bank was associate director of invoice finance.

Mike Day, head of sales for Scotland said: “Attracting someone of Gayle’s calibre and market experience is down to our ambitious growth strategy in Scotland, as well as our client-centric approach to supporting SMEs.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gayle to BFS and look forward to growing our support for SMEs with her on board.”

Prior to joining Lloyds Banking Group, Robertson achieved a BA Honours degree in Psychology with Sociology & Social Policy from Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

Since joining the bank in 2006, she has supported the growth of around 250 SMEs.

Robertson commented: “I’m hugely passionate about supporting local businesses and working with valued intermediary partners to improve outcomes for SMEs.

“I’m delighted to join BFS during this exciting time for the business, and at such important time for SMEs when it is more critical than ever that they can access the working capital they need to grow and thrive.

“I’m looking forward to meeting clients and intermediary partners over the coming weeks.”

BFS’ product range includes foreign exchange, export and trade finance, as well as specialist finance for the construction sector.

Gayle joined BFS on 2 May with a remit covering the whole of Scotland.

