Pulse Cashflow Finance has appointed Tatum Gurr to the role of Business Development Manager (BDM) with immediate effect.
Gurr joined the team in 2023 in a newly created role of Business Development Executive and having made her mark and built a productive network has now moved into a BDM role to help the firm respond to increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they use the start of a new year to reset their growth plans.
Gurr who possesses a law degree switched her skills across to the finance sector and joined Pulse Cashflow within the business development team early in 2023. As part of the team, she has demonstrated her ability to build great relationships with both prospective clients and their financial advisors.
Commenting on her promotion, Gurr said: “The last year has shown me the real benefits that invoice finance and trade finance can deliver to the business sector and it’s been great to see clients come on board and grow as a result. There is no doubt that business is tough, but I’m inspired by the resilience of the businesses that I see and their passion to continue focusing on growth. It’s great to be part of a dynamic team that delivers flexible finance solutions to UK businesses and are really making a difference.”
Gary Davis, Head of Sales at Pulse Cashflow Finance, said: “Tatum has been a great addition to our team and has worked hard to build her knowledge and her network across the sector. She will be a real asset as she works to promote the benefits that fast financial solutions can deliver to businesses. As the new year gets into full swing, we are expecting more firms to seek out financial support to help them get their businesses financially resourced for the year ahead”.
