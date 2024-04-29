A recent report from the Financial Times has shed light on a concerning reality: Western banks operating in Russia are contributing significant sums to the Kremlin’s coffers, thereby indirectly funding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In 2023, the largest Western banks still active in Russia collectively paid over €800 million (£684 million) in taxes to the Kremlin. This figure represents the financial support flowing from international financial institutions into the war effort more than two years after it began.

The leading European banks active in Russia, such as Raiffeisen Bank International (Austria-based), UniCredit (Italy), ING (The Netherlands), Commerzbank (Germany), Deutsche Bank (Germany), Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy), and OTP (Hungary), collectively amassed profits surpassing €3 billion (£2.6 billion) in 2023. This figure marks a threefold surge compared to the preceding year. Notably, all these banks incorporate leasing and asset finance divisions within their comprehensive suite of financial services.

Western banks have also benefited from sanctions on the Russian financial sector, with restrictions on Swift payments making them vital intermediaries.

Vladimir Putin's administration has been actively seeking avenues to bolster its war economy, resorting to measures such as curbing the output of Russian oil to artificially inflate global oil prices. However, the reliance on tax revenues from Western banks underscores the extent to which international financial institutions sustain the Kremlin's aggressive actions.

While these banks may argue that their operations in Russia are essential for maintaining financial stability and providing services to local businesses and consumers, the ethical implications of indirectly financing a conflict cannot be overlooked. By continuing to operate in Russia and funnelling substantial sums into the Kremlin's coffers, Western banks inadvertently perpetuate a cycle of violence and instability in the region.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

As stakeholders in the global financial system, it is imperative for these institutions to critically assess their role in perpetuating conflicts and to consider the broader ethical ramifications of their operations. Ultimately, the choices made by Western banks in Russia have far-reaching consequences, not only for the Ukrainian people but for global peace and security as a whole.



Activists rally outside Raiffeisen Bank AGM, demand withdrawal from Russia

Two years on from the invasion of Ukraine, Russia leasing anticipates a slowdown in 2024