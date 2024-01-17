Alfa, a provider of asset finance technology, has announced the release of Total Capability, the second phase of its Alfa Systems 6 software platform. This release introduces Total Originations, an originations product specifically designed for use in asset finance.
In a press release, Alfa said the product targets global markets with a particular focus on the US auto finance sector and covers both direct and indirect lending processes from quoting to funding. As part of the integrated Alfa Systems platform, it provides customers with a suite of capabilities.
Total Originations in Alfa Systems 6 (Europe) from Alfa on Vimeo.
Emily Hammond, Alfa’s Head of Product, said: “We’re seeing a dynamic shift in the market landscape, with new asset types, increased accessibility to customer data, and the adoption of innovative technologies that drive automation. There is also a noticeable trend towards direct lending. In response to these evolving market needs, as well as customer feedback, Alfa has expanded the functionality of our originations product to position it as the premium solution.”
Andrew Denton, Alfa’s CEO, said: “Total Originations offers further choice and versatility, allowing finance providers to design their own lending capabilities, releasing valuable resources to focus on more complex, higher-margin transactions.”
