Alfa named #4 in Newsweek’s Top 100 most loved workplaces 2022

Alfa recognised for employee sentiment and satisfaction

Newsweek today announced their first annual rankings for the UK’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list, with Alfa, a provider of asset finance software platform Alfa Systems, ranked #4.

The 2022 UK’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognises companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the centre of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Vicky Edwards, Chief People Officer at Alfa, said: “At Alfa, we’re constantly striving to improve our workplace, attract and retain our great talent and be as diverse and inclusive as we can. This Top 100 ranking gives us confidence that we’re doing the right things – but we know we always have more to do. Taking stock and celebrating these successes along the way is wonderful for everyone at Alfa. We are really proud today!”

The five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment were: how positive workers feel about their future at Alfa; career achievement; how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels; and the level of collaboration at the company. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and the company’s response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analysed in relation to the five critical areas.

Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper said: “As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognise the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter said: “The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the centre of their employee’s experience,” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. “The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company’s culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”

For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-uk-2022.

Methodology

To identify the UK’s top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both UK firms and companies with a strong UK presence that are based overseas.)

Leasing Foundation names charity of the year – Wings for Life