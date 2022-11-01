Leasing Foundation names charity of the year – Wings for Life

Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

The Leasing Foundation today announced that it has chosen to support Wings for Life as its 2023 charity.

Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with the mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury. It funds world-class scientific research and clinical trials around the globe aimed at healing the injured spinal cord.

Philip White, Wings for Life patron and an advisor to a number of business finance companies, said: “Progress in spinal cord research is largely driven by private funding and Wings for Life is dependent on donations from individuals and companies. The partnership we are forging with the Leasing Foundation will have a long-lasting impact on the lives and futures of individuals affected by spinal cord injury. A big thank you to everyone that supports us.”

Nathan Mollett, chair of the Leasing Foundation, said: “Wings for Life is a cause very close to our hearts. The Foundation used to do a lot of charitable fundraising and we wanted to reinstate this with a specific aim of raising money for our own ‘family’. It is a privilege to work with Wings for Life – it is an incredible organisation, funding hundreds of projects across the world. We look forward to bringing the industry together to provide support where we can.”

The first official fundraising event will be a drinks reception in January 2023. Look out for more details shortly.

The Leasing Foundation, founded in 2012, is a not-for-profit organisation that has three key focus areas – innovation; young people; and diversity and inclusion – which are crucial in terms of driving growth across the industry. From its inception, the Leasing Foundation has sought to demonstrate that there are many ways to support the development of the industry with a focus on getting the job done rather than structures and titles. It has been a platform from which projects and initiatives are launched and has partnered with the FLA and the AFPA Trust amongst others to ensure that the industry has a flow of initiatives that promote innovation and research to ensure the business finance sector is as successful as possible and continues to play a vital role in helping organisations in the UK access the finance they need.

It has over 150 members and is led by a board of seven, who are:

Nathan Mollett (UTB, Chair and Next Generation)

Graeme Chisholm (CBRC, Next Generation)

Carol Roberts (Time Finance, Diversity and Inclusion)

Jo Davis (Auxillias, Diversity and Inclusion)

Mike Randall (Simply, non-executive and Innovation)

Ian Isaac (Lombard, non-executive)

Andrew Denton (Alfa Financial Software, non-executive)

