Acquis names new business development director in Netherlands

Richard Briscoe will be responsible for the company’s sales in the Benelux and Nordic regions.

Acquis BV, a provider of insurance products and services to finance and leasing industry, has named Richard Briscoe as director of business development.

He has also been named as the general manager of the company’s Netherlands office.

In the new role, Briscoe will be responsible for the company’s sales in the Benelux and Nordic regions.

With nearly two decades of leadership experience, Briscoe is joining Acquis from Close Finance CI, where he held the role of managing director.

Acquis CEO Nick Leader said: “The appointment of Richard to help lead our Netherlands business is a coup for Acquis B.V. Aside from being an industry stalwart, he knows our products inside out, having implemented our Supra product whilst at Close Brothers Business Finance.

“He brings a unique perspective to the table, as he can think like a client and share this perspective with potential partners. I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Acquis family.”

Briscoe will report to chief commercial officer, James Rudolf, the company said.

Briscoe commented: “Acquis is a dynamic company revolutionising the way insurance works for the asset finance industry, and the opportunity to join them was one I jumped at.

“The chance to work with the team and grow our presence here is an exciting one and I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to keep delivering growth and success for the business.”

The latest appointment comes close on the heels of Acquis appointing Tom Denman as its new CFO in July this year.

In May 2022, Acquis announced the launch of a register of asset finance borrowing, called Acquis Lumia.

UK-based Acquis, which was founded in 2009, launched its Dutch arm Acquis B.V. in June 2019 to avoid Brexit complications. Regulated by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), Acquis B.V. is authorised to passport its services throughout the European Economic Area (EEA).