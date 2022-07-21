Acquis appoints new finance chief

Acquis, which offers insurance products and services to the European finance and leasing industry, has appointed Tom Denman as its new CFO.

Denman, who is a chartered accountant and has over 20 years of experience, is joining Acquis from Principality Building Society.

His knowledge spans across industries including commercial property, infrastructure, and legal services.

Denman worked with Principality Building Society for 13 years and as CFO and a member of the board for five years there, he was responsible for all finance and treasury operations.

Acquis CEO Nick Leader: “The appointment of Tom is another statement of intent from Acquis. We are a business on the rise. We are thinking big and bold about our future and the future of the finance and leasing industry.

“Tom has an impressive CV, skillset and mindset and I am sure he will play an integral part in helping the business as it continues to deliver market-leading products and services to our clients and their customers.”

Denman: “Acquis is an agile and innovative organisation, and I am looking forward to adding my energy and experience to an already dynamic and impressive team. Ambition and innovation are at the heart of what Acquis does day in and day out and that makes it an exciting proposition.

“I am thrilled to be joining and cannot wait to work alongside my colleagues to keep delivering the growth and success the business has become accustomed to in recent times.”

In May 2022, Acquis announced the launch of a register of asset finance borrowing, called Acquis Lumia.