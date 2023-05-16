Acquis, a provider of insurance software to the European asset finance industry, has announced the launch of its first digital customer software with French leasing SaaS platform NovaLend.

Digitalisation is at the top of the agenda for many companies in the equipment finance sector. After launching its insurance and claims portals, its API is its next digital initiative: it will increase automation.

APIs allow for automated data transfers between NovaLend and Acquis and provides a response to NovaLend with insurance details once a finance contract is signed on the platform.

Acquis provides digital communication to NovaLend’s customers which includes a link to Acquis’ insurance portal, claims portal, and digital policy brochure. It includes a direct Acquis customer service call button.

The digital process allows the lessor to offset underwriting costs by producing better yield much faster and increasing competitiveness (particularly in the case of low-ticket deals).

James Rudolf, CCO at Acquis commented: “With an increasingly higher demand for agility and easy access to customer service, lessors are faced with an inevitable pressure to keep up with the digital revolution and we are delighted to support NovaLend on this digital journey.”

Paul Decherf, the co-founder of NovaLend, added: “The NovaLend solution is connected to over thirty APIs and we are constantly looking to expand this library. Insurance is an important component of a leasing contract and we were looking for an agile partner who could offer a competitive solution. Acquis was the first player to offer us a fully digital solution.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with a pan-European player with such agile and available teams.”

