An unnamed replacement coach service, specialising in partnering with schools and rail companies in its sector, has accessed a hire purchase facility in 24 hours from Ultimate Finance.

The coach service business owner had existing plans to align itself with Public Service Vehicles Accessibility Regulations 2000 (PSVAR) legislation to continue to grow its offering when the owner found an ideal vehicle for sale that met the regulated accessibility requirements through improved access for people living with disabilities.

Needing to raise funding quickly to secure the asset, the owner turned to industry broker Dan Guest TAFCO Ltd who reached out to Jamie Glenn Ultimate Finance’s Regional Director to arrange the funding.

Glenn recalls: “We received the details of the purchase at 6pm on a Thursday evening and the team at Ultimate Finance ensured that a full proposal was put together and sent back that same evening. The next morning, the legal documents were finalised, issued and signed electronically and the funds were in the business’ bank account on the same day”.

The speedy turnaround ensured that the asset could be secured as desired, and the Hire Purchase facility provided the business with £190,000 to buy the new 72-seater coach to add to its existing fleet.

Glenn continues: “Because we have over 20 years’ experience in helping businesses keep moving towards their ambitions, we can have funds in place very quickly – as quickly as within just a few hours in this instance. Accessing the right funding at the right time can be critical to success for a business, we ensure that we remain transparent throughout the whole journey with open lines of communication so that introducers, and business owners are always clear as to what the next step is”.

Guest concluded: “I cannot fault the process with Ultimate Finance; from electronic documents and ID checks to the team answering queries, I was kept informed throughout and Jamie and Megan from the Broker Desk team pulled out all the stops to ensure that the client received the money they needed on a Friday afternoon for an early Saturday collection – an outstanding performance from everyone involved in getting the facility in place”.