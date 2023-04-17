DMN Logistics has appointed Linden Solutions founder William Brazier as their new information technology and information security director.

In his new role, William will develop DMN Logistics’ IT goals to deliver new software for clients as well as ensure provisions are in place to maintain the operational integrity of DMNs existing IT systems and processes.

His previous roles saw him develop strategic IT systems and policies, design, develop and implement new route management systems that reduced fuel costs and manage software development.

And as the founder of Linden Solutions – the company that offers IT infrastructure, management consultancy, and software and app development services, he gained experience in managing IT processes and infrastructure to deliver change to businesses.

Brazier will continue his IT Technology work at DMN Logistics where he will be overseeing and managing technology strategy and security within the business.

Brazier said, “I am excited to be joining DMN Logistics and the hardworking team. I am looking forward to using my experience in developing and delivering transformative IT projects to enhance DMN Logistics’ strong, existing technology base and to deliver the next generation of technology-led vehicle delivery solutions.”

Nick Chadaway, managing director of DMN Logistics added, “We are delighted William is joining our team. His substantial experience in technology and security will prove vital to the development of our business and will undoubtedly support our future plans.”

Leased ‘flotels’ offer European authorities a shortcut solution to housing asylum seekers