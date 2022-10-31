Arkhia Taps Google Cloud to Accelerate Expansion of Distributed Ledger Applications

Credit: Cybrain/Shutterstock

Concept: Singapore-based enterprise-grade infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) startup Arkhia has partnered with Google Cloud to offer access points for developing at scale on distributed-ledger technology (DLT). It provides access points for the Hedera network and allows application developers to create the backend and client-side applications that can profit from and expand the Hedera ecosystem.

Nature of Disruption: Arkhia leverages multi-region Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) deployments and can expand with the growing Hedera services fabric. This ensures that applications running core business services can access updates as soon as they are pushed up on Hedera’s previewnet, testnet, or mainnet. Arkhia provides scaled endpoints for these three Hedera networks. It uses Google Cloud’s load balancing, code vaults, and built-in monitoring tools to support the next-generation DLT features of Hedera and expand its products. Arkhia’s service layer is developed across Google Cloud services using Apigee, Cloud Storage, and BigQuery enabling quick sign-in, completely integrated, and secure authentication on the application-level and project-encapsulated metrics. This seemingly provides developers with maximum information and control of their Hedera infrastructure. Arkhia can use Google Cloud’s cloud bucket which houses a copy of the DLT state to access updates and transactions on the Hedera network as they happen. Moreover, Arkhia can utilize its Google Cloud buckets of the Hedera state while employing Google Cloud’s pre-existing infrastructure to offer accuracy checks.

Outlook: Businesses are adopting new technologies to meet changing business and market requirements due to digital transformation. Arkhia aims to empower organizations, teams, and individuals to build fast, modular, and scalable solutions by providing access points to the developers. It allows all Hedera stack expansions including its JSON-RPC smart contract relays while expanding Arkhia’s core features. The partnership with Google Cloud can help Arkhia to offer the required speed and consistency that Hedera developers expect. The startup boasts that it can serve enterprises and startups as an IAAS provider with the support of its partner company.