Underwriter – Asset Finance
Cheshire
Hybrid
Salary £65k plus great benefits

Our client a fast-growing innovative lender is seeking an asset finance underwriter, experience in underwriting hard assets is essential, and soft asset experience would be a bonus.

The role is hybrid working – 3 days in the office and 2 days at home

You will be:

  • A strong decision maker able to deliver credit decisions to delegated authority limits c£150/200k
  • Have good commercial awareness and knowledge of the external market to adapt risk appetite accordingly.
  • Able to assess financial information and make assessments of the ability to repay credit applications.
  • Experienced in credit analysis and able to give recommendations to higher mandate holders.
  • Interested in the coaching of less experienced colleagues in the Risk Team.
  • A team player who can develop and maintain excellent relationships with colleagues outside of the Risk Team.
  • Pro-active in contact with introducers to deliver commercial solutions for the customer which fit within our business’s lending appetite.

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.