Underwriter – Asset Finance
Cheshire
Hybrid
Salary £65k plus great benefits
Our client a fast-growing innovative lender is seeking an asset finance underwriter, experience in underwriting hard assets is essential, and soft asset experience would be a bonus.
The role is hybrid working – 3 days in the office and 2 days at home
You will be:
- A strong decision maker able to deliver credit decisions to delegated authority limits c£150/200k
- Have good commercial awareness and knowledge of the external market to adapt risk appetite accordingly.
- Able to assess financial information and make assessments of the ability to repay credit applications.
- Experienced in credit analysis and able to give recommendations to higher mandate holders.
- Interested in the coaching of less experienced colleagues in the Risk Team.
- A team player who can develop and maintain excellent relationships with colleagues outside of the Risk Team.
- Pro-active in contact with introducers to deliver commercial solutions for the customer which fit within our business’s lending appetite.
Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.