Senior Underwriter – Asset Finance
Essex
Hybrid
Salary £55k-£75k plus car and benefits
We are looking to recruit an underwriter with either asset finance or wholesale motor finance experience to join our Essex-based client.
In brief, you will ensure all new business applications are underwritten prudently and managed according to company policy and procedures and cost-of-risk targets.
Your main activities
- Be responsible for the management of credit applications, principally within hard asset sectors
- Examine, analyse, underwrite and decide on each new business proposal ensuring that these are within agreed Company Credit Policies
- Produce analyses of customers’ accounts and prepare Credit Application Forms containing a detailed recommendation of the above personal underwriting authority in order that a higher sanctioning authority will be able to sanction the proposed loan
- Obtain further information concerning an application as required and interface with customers to resolve credit-related questions, including on-site visits where appropriate
- Participate in regular meetings and conference calls with colleagues, introductory sources and third parties to review business and develop processes
- Provide support as required to maintain company service standards in terms of credit turnaround times across all market sectors
- Organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings or calls to make recommendations when necessary
- Evaluate the processes to mitigate corporate risk, initiating and implementing continuous credit process improvements
- Ensure policies are communicated, complied with and understood by the team
- Provide accurate and timely reports in the formats and frequencies required
Your knowledge, skills and competencies
- Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications an advantage
- Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes, contract documentation and legal/ fiscal requirements to manage the portfolio in line with corporate goals
- Knowledge and experience in operating in a regulated environment using all AML/KYX tools
- An understanding of asset management and collections-related processes
- Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player
- Excellent communication skills ‒ both oral and written
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900