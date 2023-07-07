Senior Underwriter – Asset Finance

Essex

Hybrid

Salary £55k-£75k plus car and benefits

We are looking to recruit an underwriter with either asset finance or wholesale motor finance experience to join our Essex-based client.

In brief, you will ensure all new business applications are underwritten prudently and managed according to company policy and procedures and cost-of-risk targets.

Your main activities

Be responsible for the management of credit applications, principally within hard asset sectors

Examine, analyse, underwrite and decide on each new business proposal ensuring that these are within agreed Company Credit Policies

Produce analyses of customers’ accounts and prepare Credit Application Forms containing a detailed recommendation of the above personal underwriting authority in order that a higher sanctioning authority will be able to sanction the proposed loan

Obtain further information concerning an application as required and interface with customers to resolve credit-related questions, including on-site visits where appropriate

Participate in regular meetings and conference calls with colleagues, introductory sources and third parties to review business and develop processes

Provide support as required to maintain company service standards in terms of credit turnaround times across all market sectors

Organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings or calls to make recommendations when necessary

Evaluate the processes to mitigate corporate risk, initiating and implementing continuous credit process improvements

Ensure policies are communicated, complied with and understood by the team

Provide accurate and timely reports in the formats and frequencies required

Your knowledge, skills and competencies

Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications an advantage

Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes, contract documentation and legal/ fiscal requirements to manage the portfolio in line with corporate goals

Knowledge and experience in operating in a regulated environment using all AML/KYX tools

An understanding of asset management and collections-related processes

Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player

Excellent communication skills ‒ both oral and written

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900