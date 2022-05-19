View all newsletters
May 19, 2022

Sales Support Administration – Northants

By THC Recruitment

Sales Support Administration
Northants
Excellent Salary

Our client is seeking a Lease Administrator to support the existing experienced team.

The role consists of administration of all deal processing for new & existing client contracts from initial application to a panel of lenders to deal acceptance, offer, obtaining invoices, paperwork raising and pay-out.

The ability to demonstrate great multi-tasking and a desire to take responsibility for seeing an opportunity through from start to finish “owning the deals” and being hands-on, irrespective of the task, will be essential. Previous experience in a leasing administration role would be an advantage.

Person Specification – Sales Support Administration

  • Excellent communications skills – both verbal and written.
  • Excellent attention to detail required
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, EXCEL & Word
  • Excellent computer keyboard typing skills
  • High level of numeracy and some understanding of financial acumen.
  • Preference for working in a targeted environment & working to deadlines.
  • Ability to handle time pressures without compromising accuracy or quality.
  • Self-motivated with a natural sense of urgency.
  • Open-minded and flexible in attitude combined with a willingness to suggest alterations to systems/ procedures where identified.

We strongly favour applicants with proven relevant experience in Financial Services; particularly in Asset Finance and Leasing.

Contact Julie for more information at 01279713900.

