Sales Support Administration
Northants
Excellent Salary
Our client is seeking a Lease Administrator to support the existing experienced team.
The role consists of administration of all deal processing for new & existing client contracts from initial application to a panel of lenders to deal acceptance, offer, obtaining invoices, paperwork raising and pay-out.
The ability to demonstrate great multi-tasking and a desire to take responsibility for seeing an opportunity through from start to finish “owning the deals” and being hands-on, irrespective of the task, will be essential. Previous experience in a leasing administration role would be an advantage.
Person Specification – Sales Support Administration
- Excellent communications skills – both verbal and written.
- Excellent attention to detail required
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, EXCEL & Word
- Excellent computer keyboard typing skills
- High level of numeracy and some understanding of financial acumen.
- Preference for working in a targeted environment & working to deadlines.
- Ability to handle time pressures without compromising accuracy or quality.
- Self-motivated with a natural sense of urgency.
- Open-minded and flexible in attitude combined with a willingness to suggest alterations to systems/ procedures where identified.
We strongly favour applicants with proven relevant experience in Financial Services; particularly in Asset Finance and Leasing.
Contact Julie for more information at 01279713900.