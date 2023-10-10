Sales Executive ‒ Asset Finance
£24k-25k OTE £35k
An ambitious Sales Executive is required to join an established finance company, specialising in providing asset finance solutions and commercial loans for UK businesses. This is initially an office-based role. You will be part of the sales team, working alongside experienced sales managers and your primary role will be to generate new business leads.
While advantageous, you do not need experience in asset finance or financial services, but you should have experience of working in a business-to-business sales environment, an understanding of the sales process and outstanding customer service skills. You will receive comprehensive training and development within the asset finance and leasing industry, which will include product knowledge, finance packaging, marketing and sales.
Your role
- Achievement of sales targets through identifying new business opportunities
- To maintain clear and accurate records of all customer interaction and documentation in line with internal policies and procedures
- Deliver excellent customer service to all clients, prospects, and internal and external customers across the group
Your skills
- Previous B2B sales experience required
- Tenacity and drive to seek new business and meet or exceed targets.
- Display initiative, a positive attitude and the confidence to succeed.
- An excellent telephone manner for making initial contact and for ongoing communication with customers and business associates.
- Good listening skills
- Excellent verbal and written presentation required to communicate with a wide range of people, both internally and externally
For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900
