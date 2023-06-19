Sales Support ‒ Asset Finance

£25k-£30k plus benefits

Leicester

Hybrid working 50/50 split

We are looking for a proactive sales support specialist with knowledge of AML/KYC to join a sales support team in a business lending environment.

Your responsibilities

Support the Asset Finance sales team in the preparation of Credit application drawdowns, through the management of the team email inbox, obtaining asset valuations, undertaking AML/KYC updates, undertaking credit searches, exposure checks and by analysing bank statements.

Maintain and manage the sales pipeline and outrun performance MI through liaising with the Sales team, introducers and AF operations to ensure the timely drawdown of deals, including the management of Credit Lines.

Undertake routine administrative support procedures as required.

Adhere to the Bank’s brand and culture values, ensuring that all accountabilities are undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s policies and procedures, and good customer outcomes form the basis of decisions made.

Your skills

Knowledge of asset lending will be an advantage or banking/lending

Experience in compliance, regulatory knowledge and liaising with customers/brokers regarding credit risk applications

Knowledge and experience of working in a marketing and sales environment are desirable

Excellent interpersonal, time management and communication skills

Good planning and organisational skills

PC literate with knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

An understanding of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900