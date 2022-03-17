Regional Head of Sales

Asset Finance

North of England

Salary up to £80,000 doe plus industry-leading commission structure

Growing Financial Services Group are looking to appoint an experienced Asset Finance Sales specialist into this newly created role.

This role suits someone with demonstrable Asset Finance sales success, and who is looking to make the transition from sales or sales manager to a more senior role. As the role is completely new to the Asset Finance group, you will have the opportunity to somewhat self-define it, with further career progression also available. You must be a self-starter who is motivated beyond financial success, and someone who embraces working for an aspirational company in a fast-growing environment.

Responsibilities

Develop a personal pipeline, and deliver against a personal sales target

Oversee and manage the delivery of the regional sales targets, yield, income and revenue

Identify and lead a regional sales team, including implementing appropriate KPI’s

Engage with regional groups and businesses to help to grow brand awareness

Work with group marketing to create and deliver appropriate messaging to customers

Work with group MDs/sales managers to share best practices internally and externally

Help to identify niche opportunities in the region for further growth

Support Group Commercial Director with Northern sales strategy

Deliver reporting on sales performance

For more information, contact Catherine on 01279713900.