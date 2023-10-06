Lease Administrator

£27k plus bonus and benefits

Southampton

My client works with specialist intermediaries UK-wide to provide asset finance for small-to-medium-sized enterprises and other commercial entities. Their products and services include Hire Purchase and Leasing, Unit Stocking, Block Discounting, Vendor schemes and Joint Venture programmes and their experienced team focuses on developing long-term, agile partnerships.

Your role

Attending to new business enquiries ensuring internal and external stakeholders are aware of the progress of their proposals

Managing the administrative life cycle of opportunities from proposal through to completion and payout; communicating any requests for conditions or missing items for payout in a timely manner to the relevant party

Undertake FCA and DPA checks to ensure compliance procedures are met

Undertaking credit checks and packaging opportunities for consideration by credit

Correctly generating documentation to ensure a smooth payout

Undertake telephone delivery checks with customers and suppliers in line with departmental procedures

Ensure that agreements are uploaded accurately to the administration system to pass on correct information to the customer services team

Ensuring that all payments/commissions have been documented, received and paid where relevant

General office administration eg. handling telephone calls, filing, emails

Your skills – Lease Administrator

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal; ability to communicate with both customers and colleagues at all levels of seniority and liaise effectively with other internal departments

Strong interpersonal skills; quick to develop and maintain relationships both internally and externally

Experience in providing excellent customer support

For more information, contact Vicky Maynard on 01279713900

