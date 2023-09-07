Junior Credit Underwriter
Salary £30k-£35k
We are looking to recruit a Junior Credit Underwriter who is focused on building a career in Credit Risk. Our client is a provider of loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market. Direct business is funded either on its own book or placed with third-party funders. Broker-introduced business is funded by their own book. The typical transaction size is around £50k.
Your role and key responsibilities
- Working within a team of credit underwriters
- Analyse credit data and financial statements to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money
- Assessing, analysing and interpreting other credit-related information
- Undertaking affordability analysis based on various financial and non-financial information
- Be open and approachable for appeal of your decisions and have the ability to see a deal when originally you may not have done so
- Ensuring strong lines of communication with all areas of the business are maintained
Your skills and knowledge
- Underwriting experience is preferred but not essential.
- The ideal candidate will be organised, meticulous, prepared to take ownership of tasks, able to manage their own time, proactive and able to follow tasks through to completion.
- The ability to work under pressure and to tight time frames is paramount.
- Attention to detail
- Good time management
- Effective communication skills
- Competent IT skills
- Ability to make decisions on a rate-for-risk basis
- Numerate with the ability to analyse financial statements and other credit-related information
In addition to an excellent basic salary, our client offers an excellent career development, as well as the following benefits:
- 28 days holiday (this includes three days at Christmas when the office closes) plus bank holidays. Holiday amounts increase with the length of service.
- Employer pension 4%, employee pension 5%
- Healthcare, cash plan and travel insurance
- Life assurance
- Retail discounts
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900