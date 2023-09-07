Junior Credit Underwriter

Salary £30k-£35k

We are looking to recruit a Junior Credit Underwriter who is focused on building a career in Credit Risk. Our client is a provider of loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market. Direct business is funded either on its own book or placed with third-party funders. Broker-introduced business is funded by their own book. The typical transaction size is around £50k.

Your role and key responsibilities

Working within a team of credit underwriters

Analyse credit data and financial statements to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money

Assessing, analysing and interpreting other credit-related information

Undertaking affordability analysis based on various financial and non-financial information

Be open and approachable for appeal of your decisions and have the ability to see a deal when originally you may not have done so

Ensuring strong lines of communication with all areas of the business are maintained

Your skills and knowledge

Underwriting experience is preferred but not essential.

The ideal candidate will be organised, meticulous, prepared to take ownership of tasks, able to manage their own time, proactive and able to follow tasks through to completion.

The ability to work under pressure and to tight time frames is paramount.

Attention to detail

Good time management

Effective communication skills

Competent IT skills

Ability to make decisions on a rate-for-risk basis

Numerate with the ability to analyse financial statements and other credit-related information

In addition to an excellent basic salary, our client offers an excellent career development, as well as the following benefits:

28 days holiday (this includes three days at Christmas when the office closes) plus bank holidays. Holiday amounts increase with the length of service.

Employer pension 4%, employee pension 5%

Healthcare, cash plan and travel insurance

Life assurance

Retail discounts

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900