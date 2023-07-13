Internal Sales Manager

Essex

Hybrid working

Salary: £35-45k, ote £40-50k plus benefits

We have a fabulous opportunity for a sales professional to join an office-based sales team (three days’ home working possible) at a prestigious large international company. The Internal Sales Manager is responsible for the acquisition of new quality asset finance business, involving the development and retention of strong customer and commercial vehicle dealer relationships

Customer relationships are forged either from introductions by Dealer Principals, Manufacturers and Sales Personnel, or Commercial Operations.

Key responsibilities

Achieve a high level of sales success by proactively developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and end users.

Build quality relationships with the dealer network, brands and end users to establish our client as the customer’s first-choice supplier.

Explain clearly the benefits of the various finance products.

Negotiate with customers on specific transactions and aim to deliver what is ‘right’ for the customer.

Achieve business objectives by generating proactive outward and inward-bound telephone sales opportunities.

Prepare and submit retail finance proposals that meet the company’s credit policies.

Exercise discretion to close a deal within an agreed level of authority, referring above discretion deals.

Be aware of and understand the impact of economic, political and legislative change on the company’s business.

Maintain a comprehensive understanding of the company’s products and procedures.

Your requirements and qualifications

Ideally 2-3 years’ experience in delivering front-line sales and or proactive customer service

Understanding of the sales process and of the principles of Service Quality

Experience in indirect sales and assets

Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages

Ability to communicate and negotiate effectively with decision-makers via the telephone

Sound written, numerical and well-developed analytical skills

Ability to work independently, take decisions appropriately and demonstrate the practical application of knowledge

A self-starter with a positive mental attitude, enthusiasm and willingness to take responsibility for my own performance with a flexible and supportive approach to colleagues

A highly proactive approach

Eligibility to work in the UK

Your competencies and/or key behaviours

Ability to communicate and negotiate effectively with decision-makers via all communication methods

Ability and discipline to work independently, take decisions appropriately and demonstrate the practical application of knowledge

A flexible and supportive approach to colleagues

A self-starter with a positive mental attitude, enthusiasm and a high level of self-responsibility

Integrity and operations excellence with a results-oriented mindset

Proactive with a sense of initiative

Your benefits

Hybrid ‒ working up to three days a week from home

Salary: £35,000-£45,000 gross p/a (offer will depend on experience)

Pension starting at 3% ee and 6% er (up to 9% er for an ee contribution of 6%)

25.5 days holiday + bank as basic, increasing after five years

Private medical health insurance with BUPA, with different levels of cover and a wide range of flexible benefits, can opt into (buy/sell holiday, dental, critical illness etc)

Your role will be eligible for our Sales Incentive Plan

For further information, contact Julie on 01279713900