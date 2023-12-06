Head of Credit
Midlands
Hybrid working
You will be based in the Midlands and be offered hybrid working and an excellent salary, bonus and career opportunities.
You will be working for a prestigious lender, responsible for building and shaping a market-leading flow (sub £100k deals) asset finance underwriting function and managing the team to ensure the organisation achieves its commercial and customer objectives, within agreed budget limits. The role of Head of Credit offers an excellent career opportunity to build a team.
Your responsibilities
- Oversee the implementation of the business plan for Asset Finance Flow business
- Lead the Asset Finance Flow team and provide effective coaching for team members to ensure the individual and collective performance meets the required standards
- Process high volumes of new business proposals and promote a high level of service to ensure service level agreements are met
- As a member of the bank’s Credit Committee, prepare and provide appropriate MI on the flow portfolio; drive and recommend enhancements to the flow business for consideration
- Mentor and train underwriters and other team members as they join
Your key skills
- Significant experience as a Head of Credit or Senior Manager for a flow asset finance business
- Experience in leading a team and developing individuals
- Able to analyse a set of accounts, including serviceability, credit reporting agency data and asset valuations
- High level of financial and commercial awareness, as well as knowledge of the relevant rules under the financial services acts
- ACIB or equivalent Banking qualification preferred
- Wide knowledge of the commercial environment and sector specialism
- Knowledge of financial management, and wider management principles and techniques
- Knowledge and experience of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements relevant to credit operations
For more information, contact Julie on 01279713900
