Head of Credit

Midlands

Hybrid working

You will be based in the Midlands and be offered hybrid working and an excellent salary, bonus and career opportunities.

You will be working for a prestigious lender, responsible for building and shaping a market-leading flow (sub £100k deals) asset finance underwriting function and managing the team to ensure the organisation achieves its commercial and customer objectives, within agreed budget limits. The role of Head of Credit offers an excellent career opportunity to build a team.

Your responsibilities

Oversee the implementation of the business plan for Asset Finance Flow business

Lead the Asset Finance Flow team and provide effective coaching for team members to ensure the individual and collective performance meets the required standards

Process high volumes of new business proposals and promote a high level of service to ensure service level agreements are met

As a member of the bank’s Credit Committee, prepare and provide appropriate MI on the flow portfolio; drive and recommend enhancements to the flow business for consideration

Mentor and train underwriters and other team members as they join

Your key skills

Significant experience as a Head of Credit or Senior Manager for a flow asset finance business

Experience in leading a team and developing individuals

Able to analyse a set of accounts, including serviceability, credit reporting agency data and asset valuations

High level of financial and commercial awareness, as well as knowledge of the relevant rules under the financial services acts

ACIB or equivalent Banking qualification preferred

Wide knowledge of the commercial environment and sector specialism

Knowledge of financial management, and wider management principles and techniques

Knowledge and experience of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements relevant to credit operations

For more information, contact Julie on 01279713900

